Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 618,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on DDL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of DDL stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

