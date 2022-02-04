Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Head to Head Review

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50 Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23% Simmons First National 31.31% 9.09% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.25 $104.00 million $2.25 15.24 Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.78 $271.16 million $2.47 11.51

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

