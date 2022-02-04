Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 218,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $709.43 million, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, boosted their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Digi International worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.