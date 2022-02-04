Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 8.2%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 20,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 657,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $636.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,717,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

