DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

