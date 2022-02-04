DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
DDCCF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
DIC Asset Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.