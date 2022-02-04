Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FANG stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,057. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

