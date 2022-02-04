DexKit Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $619,811.65 and $589.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.62 or 0.07133483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.61 or 0.99898087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054364 BTC.

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

