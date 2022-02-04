Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 680 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 680 ($9.14) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.53) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.42) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.87).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 673.90. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

