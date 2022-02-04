Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 7,320 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $26.95 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

