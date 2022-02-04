Deutsche Bank AG Has $218,000 Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UiPath were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,660 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,183 in the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

