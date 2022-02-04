Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRGB. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

