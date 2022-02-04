Deutsche Bank AG Buys 12,475 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 181.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 381,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

