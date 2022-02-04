Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE ODV opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.39. Osisko Development has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$608.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million.

