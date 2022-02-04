DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00370739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01217736 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

