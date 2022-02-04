Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,877 shares of company stock worth $5,511,761. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 2,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

