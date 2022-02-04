Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Lowered to $358.00 at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $478.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.25.

NYSE DECK opened at $322.15 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $289.23 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

