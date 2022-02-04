Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY22 guidance to $14.50-15.15 EPS.

DECK stock traded down $18.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,085. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $289.23 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.30.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.25.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.