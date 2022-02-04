Davinci Coin Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $20,040.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009650 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 359.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00328906 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 133.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

