Darktrace (LON:DARK) Shares Up 2.5%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.36). 2,078,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,982,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.40 ($5.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DARK. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.72) to GBX 473 ($6.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.72) to GBX 473 ($6.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

In related news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £961,139.20 ($1,292,201.13).

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

