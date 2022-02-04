Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.66 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

