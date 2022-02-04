Cytokinetics, Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,644. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,999,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

