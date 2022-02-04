CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CVB Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.51 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

