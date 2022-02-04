cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $11,731.35 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $11,731.35 or 0.28969524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $117.31 million and approximately $522,735.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00111336 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

