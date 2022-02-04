CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 738,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 4,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $549.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.70. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.