CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 738,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of CURO Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 4,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $549.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.70. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.