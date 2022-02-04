CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 98,447 shares.The stock last traded at $33.11 and had previously closed at $33.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CTS by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

