CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

CTIC opened at $2.00 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $193.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

