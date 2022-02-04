CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,099. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average is $125.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

