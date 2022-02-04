CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%.

CSP stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.66. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 6,245 shares of company stock worth $53,376 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

