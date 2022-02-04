Crypto Kombat Price Hits $19.06 on Major Exchanges (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $192,627.37 and $1,583.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $19.06 or 0.00046909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

About Crypto Kombat

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

