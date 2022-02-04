Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 8,700 Price Target at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 8,500 ($114.28) to GBX 8,700 ($116.97) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,575 ($115.29).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,832 ($105.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,338.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,047.72. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($141.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.93 billion and a PE ratio of 42.94.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

