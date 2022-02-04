Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.