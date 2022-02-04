Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.