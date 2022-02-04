Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 414,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3,264.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 204,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

