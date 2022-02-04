Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,000 Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 14.23% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of TDV opened at $62.70 on Friday. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $67.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85.

