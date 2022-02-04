Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.61% of Magellan Health worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.