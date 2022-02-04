Credit Suisse AG Acquires 230,209 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.42% of Sunnova Energy International worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

NOVA opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

