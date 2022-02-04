Cowen Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $232.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.