Cowen Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $147.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $221.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.05.

PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $123.85 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

