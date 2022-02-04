Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $175,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $516.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

