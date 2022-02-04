Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. Corteva has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

