Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Shares Down 16.6%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD)’s share price dropped 16.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.78 and last traded at 0.80. Approximately 26,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.89.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

