CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,682 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of CONX worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.82 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.