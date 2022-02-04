Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

