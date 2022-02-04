Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $974.60 million, a P/E ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 24.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 1,356,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Conduent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.