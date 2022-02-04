Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $518,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,654. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

