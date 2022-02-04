Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Arcos Dorados 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 70.90%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.58 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.71 -$149.45 million $0.11 61.04

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcos Dorados.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07%

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

