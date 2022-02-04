Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 5,609 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 943.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 254,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.