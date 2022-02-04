Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 5,609 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
