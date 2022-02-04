Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.