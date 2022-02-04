Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
