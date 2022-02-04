Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,126. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.